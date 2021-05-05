Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$165.00 to C$174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.33.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$142.06. 69,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,300. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$51.48 and a one year high of C$148.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

