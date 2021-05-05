Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.80

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 4889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

