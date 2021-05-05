Rayonier Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,367 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,042% compared to the average daily volume of 139 call options.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.00. 12,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,772. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,667,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,621,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.