Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,619. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $1,926,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,163 shares of company stock worth $5,106,312 in the last ninety days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

