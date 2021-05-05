Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,120. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,872.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 84,380 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $794,015.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,671 shares of company stock worth $2,222,206 in the last ninety days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.