Validity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $293,938.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 120.7% against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $293,938.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $7.19 or 0.00012523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020718 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $888.05 or 0.01545943 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,296,605 coins and its circulating supply is 4,293,131 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

