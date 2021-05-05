Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.51. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

