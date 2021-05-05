Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 251.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $5,356,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

CAH traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.