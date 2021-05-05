Well Done LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $80.28. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $80.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.