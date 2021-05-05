Well Done LLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Inspire 100 ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 264,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,476. Inspire 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

