Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,751. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

