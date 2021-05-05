Legacy Bridge LLC Buys 631 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. 310,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081,823. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

