Legacy Bridge LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.43. 135,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

