First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 43,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,754. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

