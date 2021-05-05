Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.37 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.24. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $902.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

