Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

XSLV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

