Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.96. 19,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.75. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

