SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

