Heronetta Management L.P. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heronetta Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 6.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 223.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

