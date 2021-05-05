Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 192,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.70% of MasTec worth $48,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after buying an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

