Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.61. 250,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,068. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

