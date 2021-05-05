Royal Bank of Canada Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $135.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

CIGI stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.64. 2,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,593. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

