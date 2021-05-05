Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $23,583.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,559.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total transaction of $21,806.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $22,075.00.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

