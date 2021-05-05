Warren E. Barnes Sells 2,055 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,277. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,478,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,871,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,570 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 392,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 94,142 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

