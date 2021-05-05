Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,257,129 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 262.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 4.01% of Livent worth $101,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

