Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672,953 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 2.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $375,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

