Security Asset Management Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Security Asset Management lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 2.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.27. 3,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.94 and a 1-year high of $334.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.60 and a 200-day moving average of $287.67.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

