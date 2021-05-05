Security Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Security Asset Management trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.6% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, reaching $503.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,672. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $337.04 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.27. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

