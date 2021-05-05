Jordan Park Group LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Maxeon Solar Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MAXN stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,624. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.