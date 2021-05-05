We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.62. 3,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,967. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.57 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

