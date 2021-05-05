We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 2,792 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,032 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 85,344.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 106,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 79,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period.

SSO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. 169,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

