AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades Sells 9,500 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. 853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

