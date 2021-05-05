Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Invests $8.88 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,020,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,078,000.

IUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,202. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.