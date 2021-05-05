iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,586 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 11.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $38,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $96.59.

