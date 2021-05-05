Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.18. 2,435,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

