Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 150.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 46,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 519,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

