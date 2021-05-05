Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

GAIA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $202.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

