Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Rambus updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,272. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

