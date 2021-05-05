$49.99 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $49.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.20 million and the highest is $51.49 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $210.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $818,754. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,170. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

