Sessia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,260.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $573,591.41 and approximately $44,260.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00068044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00817662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00100020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,363.36 or 0.09348921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00043897 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

