United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 344.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of United States Gasoline Fund worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGA traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 582 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,847. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.