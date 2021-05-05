PacWest Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 13,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

