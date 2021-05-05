PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PKO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 66,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.