PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of PKO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 66,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.
About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund
