NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 12,342 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $144.71. 73,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,498,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

