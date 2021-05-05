Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,395. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.