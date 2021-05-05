JustInvest LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Novartis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.36. 31,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

