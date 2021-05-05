Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,406,000 after buying an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 267,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, hitting $247.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.20 and a 200-day moving average of $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

