Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 322.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $226.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $613.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

