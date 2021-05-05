Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 202,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. 1,228,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

