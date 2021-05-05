T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TMUS opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

